Norman Albert Elowski, 98, of Rogers City passed away at Medilodge in Alpena February 15, 2025.

He was born in Belknap Township to Charles and Hattie (Brown) Elowski December 21, 1926. Norman was employed at the Calcite Plant for over 30 years, retiring February 1, 1989. He loved fishing, hunting, playing Spitzer and horseshoes.

Preceding Norman in death was his wife of 74 years, Lilah Marie; daughters-in-law, Valerie and Betsy; and a gr

andson, Jeremy.

Norman leaves two sons, David of Posen and Dale (Joy) of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ben (Christine), Andrew, Erin, Abigail (Zander) and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Noah, Theo, Sabrina (David), Elizabeth and Esther; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at Peace Lutheran Church Friday, April 25, from 10 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Dueker officiating. A luncheon will be hosted afterward at the church fellowship hall.

Interment will take place next to his wife, Lilah at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.