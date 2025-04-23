Rhoda G. Schalk, 74, of Belknap Township passed away at Medilodge in Rogers City Saturday, April 19, 2025.

She was born in Detroit to Raymond and Florence (Wagner) Glomski June 21, 1950.

Rhoda graduated from Cooley High School in 1968. On September 11, 1968, she married William Schalk at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap. Rhoda was involved with PTL at St. Michael Lutheran School. She was an active member of St. Michael Lutheran Church as a Sunday school teacher and ladies aid. She enjoyed bowling, going for walks and playing spitzer and solitaire.

Rhoda loved going shopping because that meant going out for lunch.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill;” three children, Charles (Kristina) Schalk of Posen, Robert (Melissa) Schalk of Belknap and Amy (Jesse) Szatkowski of Belknap; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jack, Skyler (Maria) Spenst, Brittney (Joey) Keys, Paige (Pat) Quaine, Jordyn, Casey (Kelly), Abby and Blaise; great-grandchildren, Maisyn, Kyla, Moses, Faith, Cade, Eli, Bryce, Oliver and Caleigh; siblings, Valerie Frazier, David Glomski and Calvin Glomski; and many nieces and nephews.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Florence; a daughter, Kimberly; three sisters, Shelby, Diane

and Ruth; and a brother, Graham.

Friends may visit at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap Friday, April 25 from 2 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Inurnment will follow at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Rhoda Schalk.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.