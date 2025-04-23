Robert “Bob” William Wirgau, 91, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025 at the Kansas Veterans’ Home of Winfield, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, donations may be left in the care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.

Bob was born September 25, 1933 in Roger City to parents Herbert and Adeline (Boyke) Wirgau. He graduated from Rogers City High School and later attended the University of Michigan, where he earned a Bachelor of Art

s in landscape architecture and a master’s degree in city planning. While in college, Bob met the love of his life, Margaret Rohlfs. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. Bob was a city and regional planner in several places over the years, including Ann Arbor, Frederick, Maryland, Frostburg, Maryland and Weirton, West Virginia. He enjoyed traveling, sailing, landscaping, coin collecting, writing grants for charities and joining in on his wife’s hobby of collecting and outfitting porcelain dolls. He was also a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents; siblings, Erhardt, Arnold, Arlene, Marlo, Randolf, Benjamin, Patricia and Rodger. He is survived by his children, Larry Wirgau (Cristi), Derek Wirgau (Elena) and Lizette Edwards; grandchildren, Trevor, Brandon, Thomas and Sasha; and great-grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Dawson, Matthew and Ethan.