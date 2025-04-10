Ronald “Ron” K. Dulak, 86, of Black Lake, died at home on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The son of Felix “Phil” and Mary (Bucko) Dulak, Ron was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin June 25, 1938. In 1956, he graduated from Kenosha High School where he played football and ran hurdles on the track and field team. He continued his education at Marquette University in Milwaukee where he was on the football team and earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After college, Ron relocated to Michigan after accepting an engineering position with General Motors Co. at the Malleable Iron Plant in Saginaw. He was employed there for 38 years until his retirement in 2000. It was in high school that Ron met Sharon Jones who was a grade behind him and a cheerleader for the football team. They remained close throughout their college careers and married June 13, 1959, in Kenosha. They made their home in Saginaw Township where they raised their family. A supportive father and an excellent mentor to the youth in greater Saginaw, Ron and his son were involved with the YMCA Indian Guides and active with the Soap Box Derby. As spending time with his family was a top priority, Ron took his family on many camping trips, visiting 22 states throughout the years and in 1978 bought a cottage at Black Lake after camping at the Onaway State Park. Ron absolutely loved Black Lake and spent as much time as possible there each summer making memories to cherish for a lifetime. He enjoyed pontoon boating, fishing, and forged many lasting friendships. Ron and Sharon eventually retired to their home at Black Lake in 2000 and became quite involved with the Black Lake Association. Passionate about protecting Black Lake, Ron served on the Black Lake Association board of directors as president, vice president, and beach rep, as well as serving on the fisheries committee.

A skilled woodworker, Ron built beautiful furniture and cabinets for his home and crafted wood items for the Black Lake Association Banquet. He enjoyed shooting sports at the Black Lake Sportsmen’s Club, kayaking, and loved watching football. And though the Green Bay Packers always had a place in his heart, Ron became an avid Detroit Lions’ fan and followed Michigan State University sports. He had bragging rights for holding the title as the two-time champion of the Bluffs Highway Family and Friends Baggo Tournament held each summer.

An all-around great guy, Ron was friendly, fun-loving, considerate, and helpful. It would be hard to find a more loyal friend or a better neighbor than Ron Dulak. He was the “go-to” guy in the neighborhood; the one everyone called when help was needed. With his engineering background, along with being very handy, Ron could fix just about anything. He was one that could always be counted on. Ron’s gre

atest passion was his family. He was proud of his children, adored his grandchildren; and was devoted to his wife. A wonderful storyteller, he loved reminiscing and sharing tales from his past with his grandchildren. He embraced his role as a father, grandfather, and husband and was encouraging, loving, and involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Soulmates and best friends, Ron and Sharon made a great team. Their marriage was long, happy, and full of love and respect for each other. They supported each other in all aspects of their lives and enjoyed each other every day of their 65-year marriage.

Ron had an incredible zest for life, a gregarious personality, and tremendous passion and service towards others. A beacon of kindness and love, he will forever reside in our hearts. Our memories of Ron will continue to inspire and guide us in years to come. Ron leaves his wife, Sharon Dulak of Black Lake; son, Todd (Lori) Dulak of Rockford; daughter, Tracy Dulak (Dominic Bragg) of Harbor Springs; and his grandchildren, Nicholas, Caleb, Ryan and Kai; as well as his four-legged family members, his shelties, which he always had a pair, Jasmine and Willow. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bernard (Lila) and Maynard (Marleen); and sister, Dolores Ellis. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be held later. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ron to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.