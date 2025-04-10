Steven “Steve” C. Harris, 76, of Rogers City lived his life to its fullest until April 5, 2025.

He was born in Flint to Kenneth and Jean (Kauderer) Harris December 31, 1948.

Steve graduated from Fenton High School, then attended Central Michigan University. He enlisted in the United States Navy October 6, 1970 and served through January 15, 1971. On September 4, 1993 he married Michelle Eustice at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He served as the plant manager at Cadillac Products until his retirement in 2010. Steve loved golf, and also enjoyed yard work, gardening, Nascar, camping, fishing, traveling, grilling and his remote.

His memory lives on in the hearts of his wife, Michelle; his three sons, Kenneth of Petoskey, Joel (AnneMarie) of Grosse Pointe Woods and Dan of Petoskey; two brothers, Brian “Moe” and Marty (Holly); brother-in-law, Ron Rowe; eight grandchildren, Quinn, Caleb, Abby, Tommy, Joey, Lily, Lindy and Helena; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.

