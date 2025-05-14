Albert C. Chojnacki, 88, of Hawks passed away at home January 28, 2025.

He was born in Metz to Anthony and Clara (Gorlewski) Pine August 18, 1936.

Albert retired from Detroit & Mackinac Railway Company and began his full-time farming operations.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; four children, Dominic Chojnacki, Jo

Ann Witkowski, Patrick (Leigh) Chojnacki and Richard (Lois) Chojnacki; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marian (Louis) Urban, Dolores Bruski, Joseph, Arthur (Barb) and Benedict.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Thomas; and several siblings.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, May 16, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.