Council to consider renovations to Michigan Avenue in Rogers City

Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Around 25 people attended a Rogers City City Council workshop to go through the details of the proposed Michigan Avenue project that would close the lane closest to the Presque Isle County Courthouse and replace it with green space, picnic tables and a bike/walking path from Third to Lake Street.

Many from the audience walked with council members along Michigan Avenue, that is home of the iconic Avenue of Flags (AOF), and learned there is a lot that has not been decided or issues that still need to be resolved such as parking.

Members of council received lots of input during the 30-minutes outside, walking to the corner of Michigan Avenue and First and back.

“I think there is some ideas we can chew on here,” said mayor Scott McLennan, reconvening the meeting in council chambers. “There is not going to be a decision made tonight, this is an ongoing, living, breathing process.”

Beck Funeral Home owner Ted Beck was one of the most outspoken critics of the plan, asking the city if it wants to cater to the visitors walking from the Rogers City Marina or the businesses that will be impacted.

However, Beck, who spoke during the public comment period when everyone returned to City Hall, suggested the widening of the AOF instead of closing the one lane.

“To give a bigger area in the center, to give us the green,” said Beck. He added that it would not disrupt the parking of the businesses.

“There would be a little less room, if we were to just expand the center area, 10 feet on each side,” said Beck. “That way we would have 26 feet of green space in the center, that would make it more beautiful there.” Beck had a second option of expanding the green spaces from in front of the businesses.

“That would leave the alley open, my driveway, everybody’s driveway open,” he added.

Through the environmental organization Huron Pines, the city secured $225,000 in grant/foundation dollars toward the conversion of the west lane of Michigan Avenue to reduce the pavement in the city and eliminate storm runoff, and in this case, it could be 500,000 gallons heading to Lake Huron.

“I think we are doing it for posterity,” said audience member Elizabeth Molinaro. “A green space like that in the middle of town, gives children a place to play, improves the water, improves our environment. We have lots of parks around town, but not a whole lot of parks in the middle of town.”

When another audience member asked if the final decision would go to the people, or the City Council, he was told the final decisions were being shaped from the opinions expressed at the meeting before the ultimate decision is made by council.

“Right now, I am making my mind up listening to you people talk,” councilman Larry Fuhrman said. “So, be assured, that I am listening intently to what everyone is saying.”

“Nobody is going to try and force something down someone’s throat, I don’t care if we have to talk about this until the cows come home, we will talk about it as a community then make a decision,” said McLennan. “I learned a lot tonight, and I actually like Ted’s thoughts.”

When the discussion turned to parking issues, city manager Joe Hefele said, “There is still a lot to figure out here to make sure it does not hurt anyone.”

“Has anyone observed the semitrucks coming and going at Port of Call,” said audience member Jean Cetus. “They park in front of the flower shop, his business, in the alley. How you are going to have two-way traffic with these 18-wheelers? You should observe that during the day.”

“It’s all times of the day,” said Al Ciarkowski, Port of Call owner.

One other option brought up was putting the new green spaces on Huron Avenue, that is one of the widest roads in town from Third to Lake.

“Everything is fair game in my mind,” said McLennan.

Beck said when he served on the Nautical City Festival committee and tried to get the carnival moved to Huron Avenue, they were told it was an emergency route for patrol vehicles.

Public comment concluded and McLennan offered some final thoughts.

“I appreciate the input we had tonight, it turned things upside down and all around,” said McLennan. “I can assure you, our businesses in town are a high priority.”

He added, “I think it is going to be back to the drawing board on a lot of things and look at some options.”