DeLynn Joy Michalski

DeLynn Joy Michalski, 65, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home May 26, 2025. She was born in Jackson August 11, 1959.

DeLynn graduated from Rogers City High School in 1977. She enjoyed photography.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; three children, Ryan (Betty) Peltz, Nichole Flewelling and Daniel (Crystal) Michalski; seven grandchildren, Rick VanWert, Alex VanWert and Madison VanWert, Nicholas Michalski, Alexis Michalski, John Claflin and Jacob Claflin; a great-granddaughter, Sakari VanWert; and a brother, Kevin (Cheryl) Kranzo.

DeLynn was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will take place.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.