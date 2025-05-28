E. Anne Hentkowski, 70, of Hawks passed away at AdventHealth in Dade City, Florida, April 14, 2025, at 1 p.m., of stage IV kidney disease.

The daughter of Eugene and Joyce Henry was born at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, September 27, 1954. Anne graduated from Memphis City Schools Overton High School in 1973. She went to work for Aetna Insurance and graduated from Memphis State University June 12, 1989. She married Eugene S. Hentkowski October 22, 1994, in Memphis, Tennessee, at Resurrection Catholic Church. She retired from Aetna Insurance after working there for 20 years. Anne then moved with her husband to Florida and went to work for Humana Insurance. Her husband was transferred to Louisville, Kentucky, and she transferred with him, still working for Humana at the main headquarters. In 2000, they were transferred to Lansing. She worked for Dart Container in Mason, in the training department. She retired from there in 2011.

Anne was involved in the Catholic churches, St. Anne in Ruskin, Florida, St. James in Mason and St. Rita in Dade City, Florida. She was a lector and did the readings. She was a member of St. Casimir of Posen. In 1992, she joined the Polish Legion of American Ladies Auxiliary. She held positions from state president for eight years, and first vice president, and national vice president for two years. She received various plaques from Veterans Affairs’ medical centers and the Polish Legion of American Veterans U.S.A. One of the plaques was from November 11, 2016, “Veterans Day.” She was honored to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia, she also met former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden at the White House. Anne loved traveling the U.S.A. with Gene S. Her homes were traveling to warm weather, Florida, in October until spring, and Michigan from spring until October.

Surviving are her mother, Joyce Henry of Germantown, Tennessee; a brother, Steven (Sylvia) Henry of Bartlett, Tennessee; nephews, Joseph (Madison) Henry of Arlington, Tennessee and Aaron (Anne Marie) Henry of Hixson Tennessee; a niece, Rachael Henry of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; her husband, Gene S. Hentkowski of Hawks and Dade City; stepchildren, Connie A. (Brian) McNeary of Bloomfield Hills and Gene E. (Lynette) Hentkowski; five grandsons, Eddy Amsden, Brandon Amsden, Austin Amsden, Derek Hentkowski, U.S. Army of El Paso, Texas, and Dominick Hentkowski; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Audrey Amsden of Michigan.

Anne was preceded in death by her loving son, Michael D. Jennings, June 13, 1993, U.S. Army; father, Eugene P. Henry, June 13, 2005, U.S. Navy; loving aunt, Phyllis Brothby Mascio, June 15, 2022; father-in-law, Steve Hentkowski, November 20, 1999; mother

-in-law, Blanche Hentkowski, June 22, 2019; and brother-in-law, Dominic Hentkowski, April 7, 2017.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Gene S. will greet family and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen, by the Rev. Charles Donajkowski. A luncheon will be served following Mass. Funeral planning arrangements are in care of Hentkowski Funeral Home in Rogers City, and Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City. Online condolences may be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to St. Casimir Catholic Church.