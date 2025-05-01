Handling the crisis–dispatchers work extra hours during ice storm aftermath

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

Although the ice storm of last month is behind us, remnants of it remain. The Presque Isle County Board of Commissioners heard updates from citizens needing a place to deposit branches and trees from the damage, the emergency services director dealing with measures to help in the next crisis and how county dispatchers handled the crisis.

Renee Szymanski, the county’s 911 director said the ice storm was the most devastating storm to ever hit Presque Isle County. She said updates to the 911 system in recent years allowed the installation of three Motorola answering positions. That additional station proved helpful during the storm.

“As for call volume during the storm, keep in mind there were hundreds more welfare checks, power outage and lines down calls that were not logged in due to the sheer volume. That would have been impossible, as the rate of 911 calls coming in, according to my sergeant, who was working that day, was one to three calls every 90 seconds,” Szymanski said.

TYPICALLY, THE 911 center is manned with one dispatcher per shift along with one corrections officer and on occasion a float position that can assist with either the jail or dispatch, she pointed out.

She said the variety of calls handled included wires down, 180; trees in the roadway, 100; welfare checks, 184; total computer-aided dispatch logged calls, 1,001 over a five-day period. That is just part of the load handled by dispatchers where action was taken.

“We don’t log in all of the walk-in complaints simply because there were hundreds. Calls about when the power would be up and running were in the thousands. General calls for information on warming stations, where to get help, where to get food were simply impossible (to number),” said Szymanski.

IN SPITE of personnel changes in recent years, the dispatch crew did its job as best it could.

“It has been extremely frustrating to keep our 911 center staffed. In the past five years alone, we have had two retirees, along with that, maybe most of you don’t know, we have had 14 that were hired and are no longer employed at our department. Some left for other employment, some were let go and some couldn’t handle the stress of the job,” Szymanski said.

In her 31 years on the job, she said the last five years have seen the highest turnover in personnel.

“This storm aftermath was not a pleasant experience as many of you were without power and became very frustrated with us because we didn’t have the answers you wanted to hear,” she said.

Szymanski also addressed a concern raised at a previous board of commissioners’ meeting that alleged all ambulances were at a call in Ocqueoc, unable to cover other events.

“That is not valid information. One ambulance was staged at the Ocqueoc scene. It should also be noted that we contact the closest EMS unit to respond if all of our ambulances are out. I reviewed that day and every single 911 call not once but three times,” Szymanski said.

SHE SAID dispatchers did not refuse any service to any caller.

“I’m not certain where his information came from, but I can assure the board we did not take a call and refuse any service to any citizen of this county or any other county,” Szymanski said.

“I spoke with the sheriff and he reiterated the same thing that nobody was refused ambulance service. Just wanted to make that clear to everybody,” said chairman Cliff Tollini.

The department, with assistance from Michigan State Police troopers, conducted an every-door welfare check after the storm.

“Everybody was so good at checking on each other. That was so amazing to me. I probably pushed that more than anything, in working here as long as I have. I have alot contacts and I knew a lot of people,” Szymanski said after the meeting. She and a few others spent long hours at the department handling the calls, several working around the clock during the peak times of the storm.

Sgt. Darin Rabeau agreed the department pulled together in the aftermath of the storm.

“I went to six different fires and found out how many people and dogs we had to get out. Because when the power comes back on, sometimes that causes fires,” Rabeau said. “It was a crazy time period.”

“I cannot be prouder, and just overall impressed of the job all of our dispatchers and workers did at the sheriff’s department during the storm of the century that hit our county. They all put in so many extra hours even staying at the department overnight to continue to receive calls and to get the help where it’s needed. They are just simply outstanding at their job and deserve all the thanks in the world,” sheriff Joe Brewbaker said later.

In other business:

–The board authorized the purchase of a van to be used by the county’s veterans using grant funding. Cost of the 2021 Chrysler Voyager is $47,500. The vehicle has 90,000 miles showing.

–New county building inspector Robert Ransom was welcomed. His first day on the job was last Monday.

–County treasurer Val Peacock reported March 31 was the deadline to pay all 2022 property taxes in order to avoid foreclosure proceedings. With the courthouse closed March 28-31 due to the ice storm, Peacock extended the deadline until April 11. Foreclosures were executed on 53 parcels, 52 of them vacant land, April 17.

–Emergency services manager Sarah Melching received approval of an overtime request for $4,775.76. If a federal emergency is declared, all of her wages and fringe benefits will be covered. Later in the meeting Melching reported that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation reached out to 11 counties impacted by the ice storm bestowing a grant of $72,000 to be used to purchase 30 portable generators for use in emergencies by essential businesses. She also said debriefing sessions will take place in the coming weeks to assess how the county handled the ice storm crisis.