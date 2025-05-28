John Edward Bunton, 82, of Rogers City, passed away Monday morning May 26, 2025, at his home in Rogers City.

The son of Gerald and Virginia (King) Bunton was born February 25, 1943, in Rogers City. John was a 1961 graduate of Rogers City High School.

John worked for the State Highway Department as a surveyor for many years. He later purchased the Clark Gas Station in Rogers City. In later years he worked as a delivery driver for Cash Automotive as well as Glen’s Market where he retired in 2005.

He married the love of his life Sharon Foster April 5, 1974. They were married for 51 years.

John enjoyed tracing his family’s genealogy, photography and sitting on the front porch visiting with his friends, including Bob Shorkey and Ken Schwall. John was an avid camera collector. He later donated his collection to the Presque Isle County Historical Museum where they are on display for new generations to enjoy.

John is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Mike Bunton, Shelly (Pete) Smart, Wayne (Kristen) Repke, Kristy (Clayton) Miller, Jerry (Jasidi) Bunton and Charlie (Destiny) Bunton; and 16 grandchildren, Ashley Bunton, Zachary Smart, Matthew Smart, Beck Smart, Kiley (Cody) Spicer, Kelsey Repke, Justin Repke, Amanda (Ricky) Dykstra, Travis (Brittney) Smolinski, Bonnie Taylor, Clyde Taylor, Katie Kravelich, Ben Kravelich, Elliot Bunton, Lily Bunton and Chase Bunton. In additio

n, he has three great-grandchildren, Blake Spicer, Calen Spicer and Kaden Repke.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, May 30, from 5-8 p.m. and again Saturday from 3 p.m. through time of his funeral at 4 p.m.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

With his kindness and humor his legacy lives on and we will carry his spirit forever.

