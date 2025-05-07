Julia “Julie” Margaret Thompson

Julia "Julie" Margaret Thompson of Caro, 80, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, May 3, 2025 surrounded by the love of her family. Julie was born May 20, 1944 in Battle Creek, the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Dietz) Nagel. Though born in Battle Creek, she was raised in Rogers City, where her lifelong passion for helping others began. From a young age, Julie dreamed of becoming a nurse; a goal she proudly achieved and lived out with compassion and dedication for more than 40 years. Throughout her career she worked for several respected institutions including the Detroit and Battle Creek Psychological Hospitals, the Caro Regional Center, and Cass City Hospital, where she helped welcome new life into the world in labor and delivery. Outside of her work, Julie found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was an avid reader and loved tending to her flower gardens, camping with loved ones, and exploring new places through travel. Her sole passion in life was her children and grandchildren, who brought her the greatest joy.

Left to cherish Julie’s memory are four children and their spouses, Scott and Guin Campbell, Michael and Diana Campell, Jenni Campbell, and Matthew and Marcy Campbell; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Caro with the Rev. Cameron Steele officiating. Julie’s family will be present to receive friends at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Julie will be laid to rest next to her parents in Rogers City Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.