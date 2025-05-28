Kathleen N. Adrian, 96, of Rogers City, passed away Sunday morning, May 25, 2025, at her home.

The daughter of Fred and Mary (Haske) Danbert was born August 16, 1928, in Metz. After Kathleen completed her schooling, she moved to the Detroit area in 1947 and worked as a clerk for J.L. Hudson’s for six years.

On September 5, 1953, she married James E. Adrian at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz. Following their marriage, they made their home in Rogers City, where they raised their family. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Adrian; three daughters, Sue Adrian, Mary Krage and Diana Burns, all of Rogers City; three granddaughters, Diana Marie (Joey) Salyers, Jennifer Mansfield and Miranda (Brett) Schalk; four great-grandchildren, Vincent and Anthony Mansf

ield, and Harrison and Adrienne Schalk; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, James, February 28, 1995; two sisters, Agnes Danbert and Margaret Bachus; a brother, Edward Danbert; and a granddaughter, Michelle Burns.

Visitation was Tuesday, May 27, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.