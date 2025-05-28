Sylvia Nefske, 100, of Posen, passed away peacefully May 23, 2025.

Born August 1, 1924, in Posen as Sylvia Lapczynski.

She married the love of her life, Robert Nefske, in 1944. Sylvia held various odd jobs over the years, most notably as a parachute packer in World War II. A beloved mother and grandmother, she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren who were her true passion. She was witty and sophisticated, also a loyal Catholic who loved growing beautiful flowers and feeding and watching the birds. Mimi’s house immediately felt like home to all who visited over the years. A place that was often overrun with her collection of teddy bears, yet never lacking in loving kindness. It was expected that you arrive with a greeting card and a warm hug, and if you stayed long enough, you were sure to leave with a Manhattan or a shot of brandy and a pocketful of mints. Those loving arms could be depended on to welcome you at any hour of the day or night, and she had a knack for loving you best when you needed it the most. While every family gathering felt like a special occasion, Christmas Eve will never be the same without her decorations, Christmas cookies and youthful joy and exuberance. “She was our home.”

Sylvia is survived by her sons, Kenneth Nefske (Jeannie Mausolf) and Richard Nefske; a brother-in-law, Donald (Susan) Nefske, a son-in-law, Robert Lillie II; grandchildren, Annah (Robert) Schlegel, Emmy (Andrew) Baker, Amber (Chad) Ennest, Rebecca (Joseph) Puravs, Jeff (Pam) Lillie, Robert Lillie III, KC (Mel) Hudson and Peter Lillie; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, who knew and loved her as their sweet “Mimi;” and many nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Syl.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her dear husband, Robert; beloved daughter, Joan Lillie; an daughter-in-law, Debbie (Putnik) Nefske; a brother-in-law, George (Lorraine) McCabee; as well as her siblings, Eugenia (Ralland) Miller, Raymond Lapczynski, Delphine (Barney) Woloszyk, Edith (Michael) Woloszyk, and Leo Lapczynski; her parents, Stanley and Anna Lapczynski; as well as her aunt Mary Jaskulski, who serv

ed as a second mother.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, May 30, from 10 a.m. through the time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of friend’s choice in memory of Sylvia Nefske.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.