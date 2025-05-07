Virgil Glenn Smith

Virgil Glenn Smith, 63, of Rogers City passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Midland April 27, 2025. He was born in Douglas to Glen and Bongene (Carder) Smith January 7, 1962. He is survived by his wife, Donna; a son, Phillip; two grandsons; a daughter-in-law, BobbiJo (Ethan Bush) Smith; three sisters, Janell Macias, Annette (John) Francis and Teresa Tolsma; and a sister-in-law, Angela Smith.

Friends may visit at Sunrise Christian Church in Rogers City Friday, May 9, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Jeffrey officiating.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.