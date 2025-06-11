Bettyann “Betty” Sieting, 80, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at The Brook in Rogers City January 10, 2025.

Betty was born in Detroit to Leslie and Genevieve (Porcaro) Pasfield February 18, 1944.

Betty had four children with her first husband, Calvin Sieting, and after relocating from the Detroit area, they lived on Lake Street in Rogers City until 1980. After Calvin and Betty dissolved their marriage, Betty raised the four children, and eventually returned to the Detroit area where she worked at, and eventually owned, Fashion Eyeglass, a full service optometry business, in Royal Oak.

After retirement, and outliving her next two adoring husbands, Stuart Hords (passed 2001) and James Dronzkowski (passed 2007), she chose to return to Rogers City to enjoy a quieter life.

In her spare time, Betty loved to read her Bible and play cards with family and friends.

Betty is survived by three children, Michele (Erwin) Fogerson, Kym (Kevin) Wendell and Scott (Amy Roberts) Sieting; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Sieting, Kenneth Nelson, Nicholas Nelson, Matthew (Amanda) Fogerson, Amanda (Kyle) Meyer, Casey (Chris) Bland, Daniele Haney, Karee Haney, Smith Sieting and Macallan Sieting; five great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Joseph (Tina) Pasfield, Pat (Ruth) Pasfield, Michael (Tracey) Pasfield and Leslie (

Dale Schaefer); and sister-in-law, Mary Pasfield; in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Stuart Hords and James Dronzkowski; her brother, John Pasfield; and her daughter, Lisa (Sieting) Branam.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, June 21. Friends may visit beginning at 4 p.m. through the time of her memorial service at 5 p.m. that will be followed by dinner.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.