Cheryl Lynne Orcutt-Chapman

Cheryl Lynne Orcutt, was born August 1, 1955, in Rogers City and passed away May 21, 2025, in her home under the care of her daughter. A daddy’s girl at heart, she grew up on the Orcutt Farm, learning building, mechanic and gardening skills from her father, and sewing and embroidery from her mother. Thus began her career as a true renaissance woman. She was self-taught in so many areas. Including those skills listed above, she was an avid seamstress and cake decorator; knew knitting, crochet, cross-stitching and upholstery; canning and preserving vegetables and meats; was an excellent cook; she helped others with their business and personal taxes; and in later years enjoyed redecorating her home, diamond painting and expanding her Ryobi tools collection. The list goes on! Above all, she was a devoted caregiver. From the age of 17, when she had her first child, to the death of her husband and last fur baby, she spent her life taking care of family and beloved pets. With her first husband she had her two children: Gabe and Amanda. In the late 1990s she took her then teen daughter and moved back to the Orcutt Farm where she married her late husband, Mick, and took care of her aging parents. She also spent many years raising toy poodles and collecting a small herd of other dogs in need, earning her the nickname Grandma Puppy Dog from her grandsons. She remained on the Orcutt homestead for her parents’ passing, her sister Gwen’s, her husband’s, and for the rest of her life, right where she wanted to be, barefoot to the end.

It would take miles to list all of the lives she touched and the beautiful crafts she made. She loved so many, and so many loved and adored her in return. “It’s difficult to express in words how much joy she poured from herself into the world, and how much we all feel the loss of such a sweet and beautiful soul. Holding her Bible, the last things she wanted were her Daddy and for Jesus to take her home to heaven.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lynn Burdette Orcutt and Leona Pearl (nee Wilson) Orcutt; her sister, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hoeft; sister-in-law, Grace O’Connor; a stepson, Christian Chapman; her husband, Michael “Mick” Chapman; brothers-in-law, Charles Chapman and Cal Chapman; and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Chapman and Connie Pilarski.

She is survi

ved by her two children, Gabriel “Gabe” Lee Nash and Mandalynne “Amanda” (Joe Hilliker) Orcutt; a stepson, Michael (Ginny) Chapman; a sister, Janet (Edgar “Fox”) Shaedig; grandsons, Paul (Mel) Mahi and Charlz Nash; brothers-in-law, Nute (Pat) Chapman Jr., Chad Chapman, Clark (Sally) Chapman, Jerry Pilarski and Mark (Cat) Chapman; sisters-in-law, Cathy (John) Foeller, Eva (Terry) Taffe and Denise Chapman; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of cards or flowers please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels, Hospice of Michigan or a local animal shelter.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 1, 2025 – Cheryl’s 70th birthday – on the Orcutt Farm Hill, where she herself enjoyed many parties and music and bonfires. Details will be posted on Facebook and spread through word of mouth with family and friends.