Dean Franklin Storms, 87, of Millersburg passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 5, 2025.

He was born April 17, 1938 in Petoskey to Milo and Esther (Bundy) Storms.

On December 17, 1960 he married Joan Schmidt in Kawkawlin. Dean was a first lieutenant with the National Guard and was called up to keep peace during the Detroit Riots. He was a faithful Mason, Shri

ner and Jester. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. Second to being a devoted husband to Joan, he loved flying his own airplanes.

Dean is survived by his wife, Joan; a brother, David (Beth Getzinger) Storms; a niece, Lori (Dennis) Hilla; and nephews, Dan (Rita Horn) Storms, Tim Hitz and Craig Hitz.

A funeral service will take place at the Case Township Community Center (Millersburg School) Friday, June 13, at 2 p.m. where Onaway VFW Post 5857 will offer a military tribute.

Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in memory Dean Storms. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.