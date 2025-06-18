Eleanor Louise Freel, 96, of Onaway, died at Medilodge of Rogers City Thursday, June 12, 2025. The daughter of Earl and Louise Jarvis, she was born at home in Ocqueoc Township January 30, 1929. She grew up on her father’s farm with two sisters and two brothers and went to school in Millersburg and then Onaway. Blessed with 53 wonderful years of Christian marriage, Eleanor and Ralph Freel were married October 18, 1947, in Moltke. They made their home at the Freel farm, south of Millersburg, where they raised four children, April, James, Faith, and George, who died tragically in a tractor accident at the age of 22.

Eleanor was a wife, mother, and homemaker, along with working on the farm and helping with Freel Brother’s Construction where she, and her sister-in-law, Grace, painted interiors and stained cabinetry. She somehow found time for canning the vegetables she grew in her garden, cooking delicious meals, and making her wonderful baked goods. With her unwavering work ethic, Eleanor was always volunteering for something. Her energy, along with her ability to lead others, were effective in getting things accomplished.

Strong in her Christian faith, Eleanor was a longtime member of Ocqueoc Baptist Church where she was deeply involved in church activities for more than 40 years. She taught Sunday School, ran the church kitchen, cooked at church camp for over 25 years, and was proud of the first Sunday School bus ministry she and Ralph started in 1972.

An avid quilter, she and other ladies from church made quilts for missionaries and for graduation gifts for the young ladies in the church. Eleanor worked with the 4-H program in Presque Isle County for 30 years as well as cooking at 4-H summer camp. Over the years, her work with children was her Christian Walk with the Lord and she loved every minute of it. Eleanor was a member of the Millersburg Veteran of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and the Millersburg Historical Society.

Fiercely independent and incredibly determined, Eleanor’s mind was sharp right until the end of her long, beautiful life. She thanked God for her blessings and relied on her faith to guide her through the difficult days. Found in her things was a page of notes she had written about her life, including these words, “My Bible has been my courage and faith most of my life.” She was ready to go home.

Eleanor leaves her daughters, Faith (Chuck) LaLonde of Moltke and April (Leon) VanEden of St. Clair Shores; a son, Jim Freel of Wellington, Kansas; and five grandchildren, Shelly Kamyszek, Rob LaLonde,

Jennifer Freel, William Freel and Garrett VanEden; as well as seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Jarvis of Alpena; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, June 20, 2000; a son, George November 5, 1970; a granddaughter, Tremia Banister in 1998; brothers, Earl and Leonard Jarvis; and sisters, Audrey Gerding and Evelyn Smith.

Visitation and funeral services were held earlier in the week at Chagnon Funeral Home. Eleanor was laid to rest in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a contribution in memory of Eleanor to Bethel Youth Camp or Hospice of Michigan.