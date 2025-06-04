Fred Angus Potter passed June 1, 2025 in Rockport, Texas at the age of 90.

He was born to the late Fred and Winifred Potter of Onaway. Fred led life to the fullest. He enjoyed flying his Piper Warrior airplane and his many cars, and was best known for always having a cold one in hand.

Fred enlisted in the U.S. Airforce at 17 during the Korean War before joining General Motors Co. where he retired after 30 years. After retirement, he traveled Central America before moving to Rockport.

Fred is survived by his son, Phil

lip “Jeff” (Monet) Potter of Waterford; his daughter, Suzette Haydock of Danville, Indiana; his grandchildren, Brent (Lyn) Potter, Emma Nemith, William Haydock and Ryan McCormick; and his great-grandchildren, Landon Potter and Brooklynne Potter. He is also survived by his sisters, Violet Tucker of Onaway and Florence Rogers of Linden; many nieces and nephews; and good friends Wendy and Jerry Middleton of Rockport.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy McCormick; his son-in-law, Mark Haydock; brothers, Phillip and Shirley; and sisters, Elizabeth “Ester” Frazette and Winifred “Liz” Cole.

A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.