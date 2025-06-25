Gary Wayne Luetzow, 70, of Moltke Township passed away peacefully at home June 21, 2025.

He was born August 23, 1954 in Alpena to Herman and Ila (Schaedig) Luetzow.

Gary graduated from Rogers City High School in 1972. He earned his associate degree in concrete technology, then spent the next 41 years working at Calcite, retiring in 2017. On October 8, 1988 he married Kathleen Klien at St. James Lutheran Church. He was a wonderful provider for his family whom he loved spending time with. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and time at camp.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Heather Luetzow, Jennifer Luetzow, Greg (Jennifer) Luetzow, Aaron (Robyn) Luetzow and Andrew (Jessie) Luetzow; grandchildren, Jaxon Benson, Levi Luetzow, Emma Luetzow, Connor Luetzow and Lily Luetzow; siblings, Helen (Don) Rygwelski, Larry Luetzow and Pam (Mark Kandow) Kroll.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ila; and a brother, Duane.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, June 26) from 3-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. His funeral will take place at St. James Lutheran Church in Moltke Township on Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Hughes officiating.

Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Millersburg Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 4482 in memory of Gary Luetzow.

