George “Gary” Holliday

George “Gary” Holliday, 91, Huron Beach passed away peacefully at home June 10, 2025. He was born in Detroit March 5, 1934 to George and Thelma (Clifford) Holliday. Gary moved to Huron Beach following his retirement from Ford Motor Company in 1997. He was an active volunteer at the Forty Mile Point Lighthouse for many years. He is survived by four children, John (Ellen) Holliday, Lee Anna (Todd) Braden, Bonnie (David) Webb and Cindy (Jeff) Robideau; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; companion, Evelyn “Peto” Staley; a brother, Clifford Holliday; and a brother-in-law, David Nickel. Gary was preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene; second wife, Billie; a son, David (Lori) Holliday; and his sister, Fran Nickel.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, June 20, from noon through time of his funeral at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Ocqueoc Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Forty Mile Point Lighthouse in memory of Gary Holliday.

Gary’s family would like to express their gratitude to all of the local angels and to Hospice of Michigan for so lovingly caring for him.

