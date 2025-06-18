Jeffry Steven Mertz, 63, of Rogers City passed away at Munson Medical Center June 15, 2025.

He was born in Rogers City April 2, 1962, to James and Ardi Mertz.

Jeffry graduated from Rogers City High School in 1980.

He was a foreman with D. J. McQuestion and Sons, a road construction company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and “the meetings” and was a huge Michigan fan “Go Blue!”

Jeffry is survived by his son, Matthew (Desiree Smillie) Mertz of Millersburg; stepdaughter, Sheana Timmer; four gra

ndchildren, Everlee and Genevieve, and Xander and Dominic; his mom, Ardi; soulmate, Laura; and siblings, Mitch, Steven, Molly (Jason) LaFleche, Suellen and JJ (Shannon); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, James “Fish.”

A Celebration of Life is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, July 11, at the Beck Funeral Home with vistation from 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the “Big House” 1473 West Heythaler Highway in Rogers City.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.