Karen Newson Sobeck, 87, of Rogers City passed peacefully into eternal rest, surrounded by love Sunday, June 1, 2025.

She was born March 8, 1938, in Petoskey to George and Jennie (Gregory) Newson.

Karen graduated from Boyne Falls High School in 1956 and went on to earn her nursing certification from the North Central School for practical nurse education in Traverse City in 1958. In 1960, she married the love of her life, George Sobeck. Karen began her career as a licensed practical nurse at Rogers City Hospital, where she served with dedication and compassion. After some time, she chose to focus on her growing family, becoming a devoted stay-at-home mother and, eventually, embracing what would become her most treasured role-Grandma.

Her love for her family knew no bounds. She cherished summer days spent at the beach with her grandsons and never missed a game, always cheering them on in their athletic pursuits. Thoughtful and generous, she marked every milestone and special achievement in her loved ones’ lives with a meaningful gift and unconditional love. Her faith was unwavering, and her love never doubted. With her mission on Earth now fulfilled, Karen receives her eternal reward-paradise with God.

Karen is survived by four children, Tom (friend Melissa), Tim, George (Joanne) and Jan (Victor); eight grandsons, T.J. (Taylor), Alex (Hannah), Zach (Jackie), Joe, Daniel (Erika), Noah (Samantha), Jacob, and Sam; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Beckett, she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her third great-grandchild, baby boy Sobeck; three sisters, Mary Jo Morse, Pat (Ed) Barsalou and Cindy Newson; three brothers, Jim Newson, William Newson and George (Linda) Newson.

She was preceded in death by parents, George and Jennie; husband, George; and sisters, Betty and Margaret.

Visitation was at the Beck Funera

l Home Wednesday, June 4, from 4-8 p.m. where the Rosary Society led the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Guardian Angel Fund in memory of Karen Sobeck.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.