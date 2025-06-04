Lorraine Martha Micketti, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren April 18, 2025, at the age of 96.

She was born on March 1, 1929, in Belknap Township, Lorraine was the daughter of Constance (Nezgoda) and Alex Rybicki.

Lorraine was the sixth of eight children in a bustling farm family in Hagensville, growing up with six sisters and one brother. She left school in the eighth grade-not for lack of ambition, but simply because she missed the bus-and instead found her place working in Mr. Shaffer’s bakery in Rogers City. It was during one of her walks home from work that fate stepped in. A young Italian man named Anthony “Tony” Micketti from Little Italy offered her a ride-and the rest, as they say, is history. Lorraine and Tony were married on August 26, 1950, and spent nearly six decades together before his passing in 2009. Lorraine’s life was defined by love, laughter, and an unmatched ability to bring people together.

She and Tony raised six children, the late Susan Corrigan (Ken), Janet Micketti, Ken Micketti (Cindy), Nancy Hurst (Garry), Anthony Micketti, Jr. (Joan) and Steven Micketti (Maureen). Lorraine was the proud matriarch of a large family that includes 16 grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Delores Budnick.

A master of cards and family traditions, Lorraine made Thursdays sacred, declaring them “Holy Thursday” to gather and play cards with her sisters Dorothy and Louise. She passed her love of games to her children and grandchildren, always ready with a new card game or activity. Her legendary Easter egg hunts were the highlight of spring, a treasured tradition built with love and creativity. Lorraine was also deeply committed to her faith and community. She was a devoted member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and gave many years of service to the Daughters of Isabella, where her dedication and kindness touched many lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Tony; a daughter, Susan; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Mae Hopp; and siblings, Eleanor, Dorothy, Virginia, Mae, Louise and Raymond.

Lorraine’s warmth, wit, and unwavering love for her family leave a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who knew her. Her legacy lives on in the stories told around the table, in the laughter shared during games, and in every Holy Thursday to come.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10

a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

The Daughters of Isabella will be hosting a brunch at the Beck Funeral Home immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Daughters of Isabella (St. Ignatius), Hospice of Michigan or Habitat for Humanity (Alpena).

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

