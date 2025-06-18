Marilyn Ruth Schaedig was called to her eternal home, unexpectedly, June 17, 2025.

She was born October 25, 1943 to Wilbert J. and Evelyn M. (Taylor) Heller.

Marilyn was baptized in Christ December 21, 1943, by the Rev. Louis A. Linn at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. On April 14, 1957 she was confirmed in the Lutheran Christian Faith by the Rev. Robert E. Weller also at St. John Lutheran Church.

She was united in marriage to Donald “Don” C. Schaedig May 1, 1965 at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Robert E. Weller officiating. God blessed them with 60 years of marriage and two children. Marilyn was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, a proud graduate of St. John Lutheran School and Rogers City High School. She always looked forward to attending church services, Bible study and helping with counting the weekly offerings. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sudoku and tending to her garden.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Don; children, Lisa (Michael) Grenier and James (Kendra) Schaedig; a sister, Ellen (Boyd) Haut; a brother, Carl (Jolene) Heller; and two brothers-in-law, Renwood R. Schaedig and Kenneth L. Schaedig.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilb

ert and Evelyn; and a niece Karen Heller.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Bangert officiating.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. John Lutheran Church or to St. John Lutheran Church Radio Fund in memory of Marilyn Schaedig.

