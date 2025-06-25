Owen Cal Lamb, 93, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family June 18, 2025.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, veteran, and community servant, Owen lived a full and generous life rooted in integrity, purpose and deep love for his hometown.

Born in Rogers City April 19, 1932, Owen was the son of Captain Russell and Virginia (Bonin) Lamb.

Owen was a graduate of Rogers City High School in 1950 and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He went on to pursue his education earning his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute) in 1955 and his master’s degree in education from Central Michigan University. He began his career with General Motors Co., Terstedt division, where he worked for 19 years before finding his true calling as an educator at Alpena Community College and moving north to Rogers City. There, he taught drafting and design, hydraulics, and computer-aided design for 29 years, influencing generations of students before retiring.

Owen was deeply committed to his community. He served on the Rogers City board of education, the Rogers City planning commission, and the board of the Presque Isle County Historical Museum. A proud and visible member of the Rogers City community, he was often seen cruising in his bright yellow 1974 Volkswagen “Bug” with a wave, a beep and a smile for everyone displaying his “I love Rogers City” bumper sticker with joy. He was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served in many capacities over the years. Owen loved sports at every level, from high school games to professional matchups, and could always be counted on to cheer with pride. He also found joy in playing golf and designing homes, combining his creative talents with his technical skills. Owen was married to the love of his life, Marion Joan (Mundt) Lamb, for 64 wonderful years. Together, they raised two children, Christopher Lamb (Autumn) of Traverse City and Sara Lamb (Kurt) of Park City, Utah. He was a devoted and proud grandfather to Bergen and Lilla Sneen, who brought him immense joy.

Owen is survived by his wife, Marion; his two children, Christopher and Sara Lamb; two grandchildren, Bergen and Lilla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Owen was preceded in death by his parents, Captain Russell and Virginia Lamb; and his sister, Lou Ella Brege.

&nb sp;A graveside memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday June 24, at Rogers City Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends and family were invited to gather afterward for a reception at the family home to share memories and celebrate his remarkable life.

Owen Lamb will be remembered for his humility, kindness, strength and unwavering dedication to family, faith and community. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched and the town he loved so dearly.

