Raymond “Ray” J. Zielinski, 93, of Rogers City, passed away June 23, 2025, surrounded by family at Turning Brook in Alpena.

He was born April 9, 1932, in Rogers City to John and Anastasia (Berent) Zielinski.

Ray graduated from Rogers City High School in 1950. On April 7, 1956, he was married to Joyce M. Idalski at St. Ignatius Catholic Church by the Rev. Adalbert Narlock. Employed by Presque Isle Corporation for 39 years, he retired in 1994 as general manager of operations. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, deployed in Korea and Japan. Ray was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, serving as lector as well as on the education and finance councils. He served as treasurer for both the Knights of Columbus and Rogers City Servicemen’s Club, and he was a longtime member of Rogers City’s planning and housing commissions and Rogers City Area Schools’ board of education. He was active in Rogers City Little League for many years, serving as coach, manager and umpire. Ray was also a member of the Northeast Michigan Engineering Society, the Society of Mining Engineers, and he served on the board of directors of the Michigan Mineral Resources Association. In retirement, Ray and Joyce spent their winters in Orange Beach, Alabama. He enjoyed golfing, genealogy, playing cards with friends and family, and working around the yard. He will affectionately be remembered for many things, including his faith in God, his commitment to family, and his sharp ability to recognize the difference between right and wrong. His broad sense of humor and common phrasings known as “Rayisms” will also live on as part of his enduring legacy.

Ray is survived by his six children, Ann Grulke of Alpena, Daniel (Kim) of Ann Arbor, Thomas (Karen) of Naperville, Illinois, Mark (Mary) of Midland, Barbara (Andrew) Barger of Frankenmuth and Paul (Sara) of Grandville; 27 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by Joyce, his loving wife of 59 years; brothers, Ralph and the Rev. Norman Zielinski; sisters, Leona and Helen; and be

loved granddaughter, Elizabeth Grulke.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Monday, June 30, from 10 a.m. through time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School, Rogers City Sports Boosters or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Raymond Zielinski.

