Richard “Dick” “Rich” William Raymond, born June 23, 1937, in Rogers City, died peacefully while sleeping at home in Port Orange, Florida December 21, 2024. Richard was 87 years old. Loving husband of Kathleen “Kathy” for 66 years. Dear father of Mike (Margy) and Mitch (Sue), son Jeff (Beth Haskell), daughter Susan (Marc) Bautista, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Norman William and Beatrice (Shaloy) Raymond; and his sister Gail (Glomski).

Richard, also known to his friends and family as Dick or Rich, graduated from Rogers City High School, then earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering degree from Michigan Tech University (MTU). His college summers were spent working on freighters traversing the Great Lakes. During his senior year at MTU, he married high school sweetheart Kathleen Konieczny December 27, 1958.

Dick started his career at Boeing in Seattle, Washington, before returning home to Michigan (Warren) to work for decades at TACOM, where he managed several armored vehicle programs. His career took him to numerous countries including Greece, Morocco, Turkey, Germany, England, Japan and Australia. He also spent significant time in Egypt, and on occasion hosted Egyptian dignitaries at their home in Rochester Hills. Upon retirement, Dick and Kathy bought a home in North Port, Florida where they enjoyed many years of socializing with the golf community, hosting family, and escaping the cold Michigan winter months. They were very active in their churches in both states.

Dick and Kathy, both avid Detroit sports

fans, spent countless hours watching games together. Dick enjoyed bowling, softball, and golf, acing a hole while playing with his three sons. Dick also spent significant “back-woods” time at the family hunting camp (aka…The Polish Hilton) in northern Michigan.

Always up for an adventure, Dick and Kathy traveled the world with family and friends, including a 50th wedding anniversary Caribbean family cruise. For their 60th anniversary, Dick, Kathy and their children went on a South African safari, where they stayed at a secluded river camp, encountered The Big 5, and renewed their wedding vows.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 6, from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. A memorial Mass will be held held Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Mass at Christ the Redeemer Parish, 2700 Waldon Road, Lake Orion. Inurnment follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Rochester.