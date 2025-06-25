ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL Minutes

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON MAY 20, 2025

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, VanderWall and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

VanderWall/Bielas, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of May 6, 2025 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $510,941.39 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO 2025-47

Fuhrman/Bielas to a approve the re-appointment of Jane Kroll and Todd Curtis and the appointment of Randy Maes to the Harbor Advisory Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LOITERING ORDINANCE – 2ND READING AND ADOPTION

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-48

Adair/VanderWall, to table the 2nd reading and adoption of the Disorderly Person Ordinance to the next meeting. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

NEW BUSINESS:

FY2024-2025 FINANCIAL REPORT

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-49

Adair/McLennan, to approve FY2024-2025 3rd Quarter financial reports as presented including budget amendments as outlined in the managers report.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FY2025-2026 BUDGET HEARING AND ADOPTION

Mayor McLennan opened the public hearing at 7:04 pm and no written comments were received. The public hearing was closed at 7:05 pm. City Mgr. Hefele reviewed the proposed budget.

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-50

VanderWall/Adair,

WHEREAS, the City Manager of the City of Rogers City has presented to this City Council a proposed budget for the period of July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026; and

WHEREAS, the proposed budget has been reviewed and found to be in accordance with the general fiscal and budgetary policies as established by this City Council; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on this budget submission on May 20, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, with audience and media able to participate both in person and by Zoom; and

WHEREAS, this document is on file in the official records and documents of the City of Rogers City;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council, under the authority granted by the City Charter, does hereby levy the following tax on all real and personal property within the corporate limits of the City; said tax levy to be for the period of July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026:

General Operations16.4969 mills

Historic Preservation0.4915 mills

City Band Operations0.2000 mills

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council does hereby approve and adopt the FY2025/2026 budget as submitted and appropriates the following sums for the purposes set forth therein:

General Fund $2,547,080

Major Street Fund 594,510

Local Street Fund 353,260

Band Fund 16,190

Main Street-Downtown Development Authority Fund 962,310

Debt Service Fund 381,350

Community Growth Fu

nd 151,500

Wastewater Treatment Fund 986,130

Water Fund 721,250

Marina Fund 533,450

Garbage Collection Fund 204,950

Equipment Pool Fund 980,830

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MURAL FESTIVAL MANLIFT USE

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-51

Fuhrman/VanderWall, to authorize the Murals on Main use of the City’s manlift for the duration of the festival only after confirming our insurer has no issues.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:13 pm.