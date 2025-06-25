“With heavy hearts, we share that Tad Michael Porter, 67, of Onaway, left us November 21, 2024, at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, after a heart attack struck at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. Surrounded by the love of his family, he slipped away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of adventure, laughter and unbreakable bonds.”

Born September 9, 1957, in Onaway, to Delmer and Jill (Elowsky) Porter, Tad’s spirit shone brightly from the start. A 1975 Onaway High School graduate, his unmatched basketball record still graces the wall outside the Media Center in Onaway Area Community Schools-a testament to his passion and talent. Awarded numerous basketball scholarships, Tad briefly attended college in Michigan before answering a higher calling, enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1979. For 22 years, he served with pride, retiring in 2001, his heart forever marked by the places he saw and the people he cherished.

Tad’s Air Force journey carried him across the globe, weaving a tapestry of stories and friendships that warmed every room he entered. In 1981, while stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada, he welcomed his greatest treasure-his son, Michael Tad Porter. Fatherhood only fueled Tad’s zest for life. Whether scuba diving in the vibrant waters of Guam and Australia, soaring through the skies as a skydiver, or dominating darts, bowling, or card games with friends, Tad lived with a fearless, competitive spirit. Every game night with family, filled with laughter, playing board games, was a gift he gave wholeheartedly.

After retiring, Tad returned to his beloved Michigan, settling on his dream property in Ocqueoc Township. There, he poured his heart into working alongside his father at both family-owned businesses, Porter’s Survey and Aurora Gas, their bond growing stronger with every shared moment. Later, Tad found joy tinkering on his land and shooting hoops at Onaway High School. When his son Michael, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and grandchildren Matthew, Hunter and Isabella moved closer, Tad’s world became complete. He dove into farm projects, shared thrilling shooting sessions, and lost himself in epic, multiday D&D marathons with Michael and Hunter. Through it all, his loyal companion, Duchess-a shepherd mix rescue gifted by Jennifer-was his shadow, her love a constant comfort.

Tad was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Jill Porter; his younger brother, Bradley Porter; and his granddaughter, Katelynn Sue Porter, whose absence he felt deeply. He leaves behind his cherished son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and adored

grandchildren, Matthew, Hunter and Isabella, who were the light of his life. His faithful friend Duchess; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and countless friends, carry his memory forward.

In honor of Tad’s boundless love for Duchess and the joy she brought him, we ask that, instead of flowers, donations be made in their names to Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue, 3115 Morrill Road, Rogers City, MI 49779, where Duchess found her forever home with Tad.

“Tad’s laughter, stories, and love will echo in our hearts forever. He lived boldly, loved fiercely and left us richer for it.”

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home. Tad will be remembered and honored at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg where there will be graveside military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, June 27.