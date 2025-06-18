Virginia Estelle Zaborney, 94, of Posen passed away June 15, 2025.

She was born in Posen March 10, 1931 to Stanley and Anastasia (Roznowski) Wcisel.

Virginia was a graduate of Alpena High School Class of 1949. She moved for a brief time to work in Detroit, returning to marry Stanley November 12, 1949. She was an excellent gardener, cook and enjoyed exploring new recipes all throughout her life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed learning new technology on her iPad.

Virginia served her community as Posen Township treasurer and clerk for several years, taught catechism to high school students and volunteered as librarian at St. Casimir Catholic School. She was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Catholic Parish and member of the Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed spending time with family and especially time spent with her grand and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen (Lee) Harris of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, Fred Zaborney of Posen, Susan Faulk of Posen, William (Kathy) Zaborney of Posen, Martin (Kathy) Zaborney of Fremont, Ohio, Katherine Ferriter of Royal Oak, Janice Vujic of Hamtramck, Deborah (Michael) Ferriter-Thomas of Interlochen, Anne (David) Mulka of Posen, Michael Ferriter of Auburn Hills and Beth (Hubert) Gillespie of Rochester Hills; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Natalie Lee, Roy Wcisel and Kathy Muszynski; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Zaborney; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Anastasia Wcisel; husband, Stanley Zaborney; a son Steven Zaborney; a s

on-in-law, Bohdan Vujic; a daughter-in-law, Eileen Zaborney; and siblings, Ernest Wcisel and Ellen Belanger.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday where the Rosary Sodality led the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Visitation resumed Wednesday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

