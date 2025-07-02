Carol Ann Galer, 85, of Onaway, died at Medilodge of Rogers City Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The daughter of Jack and Edith (Weir) Davis, she was born in Grand Rapids November 16, 1939.

Carol’s father introduced her to Gerald Galer Sr., and they married March 21, 1959. They made their home in Grand Rapids before moving to Onaway in 1967. Together, Jerry and Carol built a family that became the center of Carol’s world and it was not until her children were in school that she worked outside of the home. Carol eventually took a job with Essex Wire and then Circuit Control before taking a position as a prep cook at Stafford’s Pier Restaurant in Harbor Springs. Being a prep cook suited Carol well as she was quite skilled in the kitchen. She enjoyed her work and remained at the Pier until her retirement.

A devoted matriarch, Carol cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. She found happiness in preparing home-cooked meals for her family and hosting holiday dinners and summer barbecues. She had a way of making everyone feel special on their birthday by baking one of her delicious birthday cakes or homemade pies. After having one slice of her homemade bread or a piece of her home-baked cherry pie, it became clear why her children say she was the world’s best cook and baker! She had a tender place in her heart for animals, especially her canine companions.

Besides her passion for family, Carol was devoted to her Christian faith. She attended church frequently, read the Bible each day, and enjoyed her Bible study group. More importantly, she lived her faith each day with acts of kindne

ss and untiring devotion to those she loved.

Carol’s legacy is written in the hearts of her family – She leaves her sons, Jerry and Cliff (Christine), both of Onaway; daughters, Vicki Galer (Grant Sherman) of Millersburg, Peggy (Glenn) Ferris of Cheboygan and Kimberly Patanjo of Portland, Oregon; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two (almost three) great- great-grandchildren; as well as sister, Marian Brewbaker of Onaway; and her nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; August 13, 2021; her brother, Bill; a sister, Marcia Stratton; and her parents.

Carol’s family received friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Tuesday, July 1, until the funeral service. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. The Rev. Tom Anderson officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a contribution in memory of Carol to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721.