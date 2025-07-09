Dolores “Dee” Trudo, 93, of Rogers City, passed away Monday evening, June 30, 2025.

The daughter of Stanley Szczerowski and Anna (Hincka) was born August 21,1931, in Rogers City. She married Donald Trudo July 21, 1956.

Dolores loved serving the community and was the owner of Dad’s Place, in Metz for 12 years. After selling the bar, she worked at the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club for several years. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed volunteering at St. Ignatius Catholic School. Dee as she was lovingly referred to, enjoyed her time making fudge, candy and spending time with her family.

Dee is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Trudo; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Ida Szczerowski; and brothers-in-law Leonard Budnik and Charles Basler.

Surviving is her daughter, Ann (Chester) Wojda; sisters, Joan Budnik, Jane Basler and Carol (Mike) Dagner; grandsons, Jeremy (Amanda) Wojda and Jacob (Danielle) Wojda; and four great-grandchildren, Piper Woj

da, Emerson Wojda, Lillian Wojda and Jeffrey Wojda. Special grandchildren include, Barbie Bannasch, Rebecca Rush, Tayler Heath, Lori Budnik, Sarah McHugh, Kylie, Harper, Kristen Dandison, Patrick, Madeline, Thomas, Kimmie Karner, Sammy, Mikey Dagner, Micheal and Lilly.

Visitation was at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Wednesday July 9, until the funeral Mass with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating. Burial was at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. Online condolence can be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Ignatius Catholic School.