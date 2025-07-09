Elaine M. Mayer
Elaine M. Mayer passed away June 26, 2025, at her daughter’s family home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born in Gladwin February 19, 1945, Elaine was the daughter of Russell and Irene (Kaul) Grigg. Her siblings were Karen Laposkey of Clare and was predeceased by brothers, Robert Grigg (1946-2016) and Russell Grigg Jr. (1949-1965).
No public funeral services are planned.
Elaine graduated from Clare High School in 1963 and married James Mayer. She is survived by three children, Teresa Wilcox of Waterford Township, Stacey Myer of Corpus Christi and Kevin Mayer of Coleman; along with six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She later attended Great Lakes Community College and worked at various health care roles. Elaine loved sewing from an early age and had her own business, Elaine’s Stitchery, in Clare doing repairs and original creations. She was kept busy through much of the year until recently sewing Christmas presents of pajamas and shorts and tops as well as quilts for her growing family. She just finished new clothing last week for her newest great granddaughter Ellie in Texas.
In 1994, Elaine joined with a previous high school boy
In early 2025, due to ill health of both partners, Elaine moved to Corpus Christi to spend more time with her family.