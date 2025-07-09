Elaine M. Mayer passed away June 26, 2025, at her daughter’s family home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born in Gladwin February 19, 1945, Elaine was the daughter of Russell and Irene (Kaul) Grigg. Her siblings were Karen Laposkey of Clare and was predeceased by brothers, Robert Grigg (1946-2016) and Russell Grigg Jr. (1949-1965).

No public funeral services are planned.

Elaine graduated from Clare High School in 1963 and married James Mayer. She is survived by three children, Teresa Wilcox of Waterford Township, Stacey Myer of Corpus Christi and Kevin Mayer of Coleman; along with six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She later attended Great Lakes Community College and worked at various health care roles. Elaine loved sewing from an early age and had her own business, Elaine’s Stitchery, in Clare doing repairs and original creations. She was kept busy through much of the year until recently sewing Christmas presents of pajamas and shorts and tops as well as quilts for her growing family. She just finished new clothing last week for her newest great granddaughter Ellie in Texas.

In 1994, Elaine joined with a previous high school boy

friend, William Hanchett. After his retirement in 1996, they purchased a 38-foot sailing ketch and took off to sail the Great Loop; an approximately 6000-mile adventure from Lake Huron to Chicago and down the Mississippi River around Florida and back up the East U.S. coast to New York then taking the Erie Canal back to Lake Huron. They took time to visit family in Tennessee and New Orleans for several years before heading back to a boat condominium in Cheboygan. Before settling in Rogers City in 2001 they tried living in Cleveland, Ohio and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but decided Michigan was best.

In early 2025, due to ill health of both partners, Elaine moved to Corpus Christi to spend more time with her family.