Kenneth “Ken” John Gordon, 73, of Redford passed away June 9, 2025, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Ken was a dedicated lifelong learner, earning his Master of Teaching from Marygrove College in 2003. He was a proud Eagle Scout and delighted in the fact that both his sons and a nephew followed in his footsteps. He loved teaching, storytelling, and fostering a love of history and learning in others.

Born with a curious mind and a generous heart, Ken was passionate about many things-chief among them were books, particularly those on World War II and presidential history and trains. His fascination with trains began at the age of 5 and grew into a lifelong hobby, especially collecting Lionel trains starting in 1983.

Ken was happiest in northern Michigan, especially at his beloved Lake Nettie that he always considered his true home. He cherished time spent with his siblings, recounting stories from childhood filled with humor and the occasional mischief.

He also maintained deep and lasting friendships throughout his life. Among his closest and most enduring friends were Richard Weill (Cynthia), Harvey Blitz (Grayce), Ken Duluk (Mary Anne) and Kenneth Garbinski (Donna)-friendships that brought laughter, loyalty and a sense of camaraderie that meant the world to him.

A man of faith, Ken was a devoted Christian who enjoyed thoughtful discussions about the Bible as well as learning about other faiths. He valued connection, making an intentional effort to stay in touch with family, friends and everyone important to him.

Ken is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Gordon; his children, Kenneth J. “KJ” Gordon II of Westland and Daniel Cyral Gordon of Apache Junction, Arizona; his siblings, William Alan Gordon of Pine Lake, Georgia; Laura Jeanne Gordon (Eric Perkioniemi) of Liv

onia and James Scott Gordon (Elizabeth) of Royal Oak; and many extended family members whose lives he touched deeply.

He is also survived by his beloved pet, Fancy. A border collie with never-ending energy who knew how to pull the strings in Ken’s heart to always get what she wanted.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 6, at noon at St. David Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076, officiated by the Rev. Chris Yaw.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Ken’s memory to the Presque Isle District Library at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ CityOfPresqueIsle1/Memorial- Donation