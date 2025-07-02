Lucy Helen Schultz, 79, of Moltke Township passed away at home surrounded by her family June 25, 2025.

She was born in Alpena to Frank and Grace (Srebnik) Achtabowski October 25, 1945.

On June 24, 1967, she married Leonard Schultz at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway. Lucy loved Jesus, Leonard and her family, devoting her life to these priorities. She enjoyed gardening, pets, reading, going for walks in the woods, camping, cooking, baking, canning, playing cards and picking on her grandkids.

Lucy is survived by four children, Brenda (John) Vander Graaf of Jenison, Jolene (Christopher) Haines of Mount Pleasant, Glenn Schultz of Moltke Township and Valerie Schultz of Moltke Township; and five grandchildren, John, Luke, Nicolette, Callon and Lydia; a sister, Theresa Lozen; and a brother, Leonard (Monta) Achtabowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank an

d Grace; and her husband, Leonard.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church today (Thursday, July 3) from 10 a.m. through time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

Interment will take place next her husband at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Moltke Township.

Memorials may be given to Huron Humane Society, 3510 Woodward Ave., Alpena, MI 49707, in memory of Lucy Schultz.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.