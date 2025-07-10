Onaway celebrates the Fourth of July

A GRAND JULY Fourth parade moved through the main drag of Onaway featuring many local entries. The skilled workers from Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative were the grand marshals for the event, honoring them for their hard work and dedication in restoring power after the devastating ice storm. Another highlight came from Moran Iron works in the form of a 20-feet long, 8-feet tall float that weighed more than 5,000 pounds.

Melissa J. McCavitt created a mural on one side titled “Conserving Heritage is the Key” described as “calling attention to the importance of preserving both our natural environment and our built heritage.”

Krista Allerding created the mural on the other side titled “A Splash of Color” inspired, she said, by northern Michigan’s landscapes. The project began as a vision of community engagement.

“This year’s July Fourth entry was originally conceived as a graffiti wall, with groups of participants—young and old—creating art in real time during the parade,” said Tom Moran, project leader and instructor at the Industrial Arts Institute. “On second thought, we decided to better control the first edition and commissioned two of the best mural artists in our region to create something lasting and unique for Onaway.”