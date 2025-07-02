Onaway honors vets, ramps up Fourth of July celebration

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The Greatest Fourth in the North celebration is in full swing in Onaway with the center-ring attractions ready to get underway with a parade, fireworks, live music and food.

Earlier this week, events kicked off in earnest with the Onaway High School alumni picnic followed the next day by the honor and remembrance candlelight vigil on the front lawn of the historic Onaway Courthouse Building.

White bags with the names of servicemen and women, who have served in the great wars, along with the recent ones in Iraq and Korea, lined the sidewalk leading the courthouse entrance with candles inside.

At dark a few hours later, the courthouse was lit up with red, white and blue lights to go with the luminaries along the sidewalk.

Veteran Roger Marsh led the prayer for the tribute.

“Defenders of our nation, those who have given themselves to the cause of freedom, even if it is met at the expense of their lives, war was never your plan for man,” said Marsh. “War is an evil creation of our own doing, and although it is done for a righteous-cause it is still a destroyer of life.”

Marsh continued, saying some came back with broken bodies and minds, and even those who came back unscathed, never returned the same as when they marched off to war. We humbly ask this evening, Lord, that you take their sacrifice into consideration and grant them a place in Heaven where they may find eternal peace.”

“As we prepare for this week in remembrance of Independence Day, our nation is once again reminded of the tremendous sacrifices endured and to assure America’s freedom,” said veteran Ron Horrocks. “Brave men and women proudly carry the burden of defending our country and there are no words to express our gratitutde.”

Local vocalist Taed Price then sang “America the Beautiful,” “The Parting Glass” by the High kings and “Into the West” by Annie Lennox and Howard Shore.

Events of the weeklong celebration continue today with kids’ day on Maxon Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the teen dance at the tent 6 to 9 p.m.

The holiday starts out with the 5K walk/run from Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 8 a.m., while the grand parade kicks off at noon with the crew from Presque Isle Electric and Gas Cooperative as the honorary grand marshal with the theme of “Powering our Freedom.” The annual firefighter water fight will start almost immediately following the end of the parade.

There will be an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Onaway United Methodist Church. It’s the same hours for members of George C. Garms Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5857 hosting its barbecue.

The Dancing Hippo Arts and Crafts show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the courthouse lawn both Friday and Saturday. Later in the evening of the Fourth, Brett Harfert will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday there will be a horseshoe tournament at the American Legion Post 317 at 10 a.m. and a rubber duck race on the Ocqueoc River in Millersburg starting at noon. The fireworks launched from Onaway Speedway start at dusk, Saturday.