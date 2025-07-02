Robert “Bob” John LaTulip, 65, of Harrison, peacefully passed at his home, surrounded by family Saturday, June 28, 2025. Robert was born May 22, 1960 in Rogers City, the son of Henrietta E. (Lewandowski) LaTulip and Donald G. LaTulip. Robert graduated from Rogers City High School in 1978. Bob was united in marriage to Ms. Deborah S. Kasuba November 15, 1980 in Rogers City. Bob had resided in Harrison since 1982, moving from Rogers City.

Bob obtained a career in the oil field, a profession he held for many years. He loved spending time with his family, going for rides and listening to his music. Everything Bob did, was entirely for his family.

Surviving Bob is his loving wife and best friend, Deborah S. LaTulip of Harrison; four children, Laura Lee LaTulip and fiancé Juan Martinez of Harrison, Lacey LaTulip and Ian Birgel of Harrison, Benjamin LaTulip also of Harrison, and John LaTulip and wife Madi o

f Harrison; five grandchildren, Branson LaTulip, Brody Birgel, Carley Birgel, Archie LaTulip and Cyrus LaTulip; four siblings, Michael LaTulip of Rogers City, Joseph LaTulip and wife Michelle of Presque Isle, Anne Gariepy and husband Ed of Whitmore Lake, and Richard LaTulip and wife Ellen of Traverse City; a brother-in-law, Kurt KLW Wirgau and wife Annette of Rogers City; three sisters-in-law, Vicki Kasuba, Sheri Darling and husband Bret, and Laura Mertz; plus numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mr. LaTulip was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Wirgau (Coobie).

Visitation will take place today (Thursday, July 3) from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2770 East Townline Lake Road, Harrison with the Rev. Paul Fetzer officiating. Interment will be in Hatton Township Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Bob may be considered to Faith Lutheran Church, Harrison. To share an online memory or condolence with Bob’s family, please visit: www.clarkstocking.com. Arrangements for Mr. LaTulip are entrusted with Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service (989) 539-7810.