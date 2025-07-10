Rogers City hosts Pirate Festival this weekend

Aye, the Jolly Rogers Pirate Festival is set to weigh anchor for two-days of family fun on a new weekend.

It’s a new festival on the shores of Lake Huron that’s only been around for a few years, but organizers decided to move it away from the Fourth of July weekend.

It starts Friday with the pirate/mermaid parade at 6 p.m. with lineup at Westminster Presbyterian Church. It ends at the Lakeside Park band shell. There is no registration required. Cash prizes will be awarded by Brewbaker’s Housing and RV to the best pirate and mermaid costumes.

The Petoskey Steel Drum Band, one of summer’s biggest musical attractions, gets underway at 7 p.m. at the band shell, while the Rogers Theater will be showing the first of three free movies related to the festival.

The first night it will be Disney’s 1989 version of “The Little Mermaid,” while Saturday it will be the 2023 remake. Both will be shown at 7:30 p.m., while the classic 1950 “Treasure Island,” is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday there will be pirate games and family fun starting off with a community picnic at noon featuring Plath’s hot dogs.

Entertainer Guy Lewis will be performing at noon and then at 3 p.m.

A treasure hunt will begin at 1 p.m.; sidewalk chalk contest registration starts at 1 :30 p.m. with the drawing to take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

Shiver me timbers, new this year will be Pub and Grub Crawl for adults from 5 to 9 p.m. at participating businesses.