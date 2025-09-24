Brandon Douglas Charles, 33, of Onaway, died at home unexpectedly Monday, September 15, 2025. Born in Stuart, Florida September 18, 1991, Brandon lived most of his life in Paducah, Kentucky before moving to Onaway in 2023. He was employed by Moeller Aerospace in Harbor Springs where he worked as a CNC (computer numerical control) machinist.

Brandon met the love of his life, Elisabeth Ann Burch, through his brother, Hunter. Although Elisabeth and Hunter had been lifelong best friends, it was by chance that Brandon and Elisabeth had never encountered one another before. When they finally met, Brandon’s quick wit and his ability to make Elisabeth laugh won her heart. Their connection grew, leading to their marriage June 25, 2016, at Lighthouse Landing in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.

Brandon was well-known for his exceptional skills in the kitchen, particularly when it came to grilling and smoking meats. Friends and family often remarked that his steaks could rival, if not surpass, those served at the finest steakhouses. Brandon cooked each steak to perfection, ensuring that every bite was a memorable experience for whoever was lucky enough to enjoy his culinary talents.

Brandon found great enjoyment in riding motorcycles, listening to rock music, and following football. Although his mother was a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Brandon’s allegiance lay with the Green Bay Packers. He was deeply passionate about his favorite team and especially delighted in celebrating the Packers’ recent victory over the Lions, much to his mother’s chagrin.

Brandon embraced his nerdiness and was passionate about anime and “Star Wars.” He and Elisabeth bonded over their shared love of the “Star Wars” universe, making it a memorable part of their relationship. This shared passion was celebrated at their wedding, where the iconic “Star Wars” theme song was played, creating a moment that perfectly reflected their personalities and connection. Brandon’s interests also extended to reptiles. He enjoyed caring for geckos and tree frogs, often visiting the pet store to learn more about different species and perhaps find a new creature for his collection.

Above all else, Brandon’s greatest passion was his family. His wife and children were truly the center of his world, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Brandon delighted in taking his children on adventures, many of which were spontaneous and unplanned, creating some of their most memorable experiences together. His willingness to get down on the floor to play, wrestle and have tickle fights brought endless joy to his kids. As a family, they often bonded over video games, with Fortnite being their favorite.

Brandon’s gift for making others laugh was truly remarkable, and he often did so at his own expense. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He had an uncanny ability to come up with clever one-liners on the spot, bringing laughter and joy to those around him. His instantaneous comebacks and comedic timing made him the life of any gathering, and his jokes often left family and friends smiling long after the moment had passed. His personality was boisterous and loud, and his hilarious stories were always filled with animation and cleverness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone around him.

While Brandon’s humor was unforgettable, he was also deeply compassionate. He consistently went above and beyond to help others, regardless of whether they were friends, family or complete strangers. Brandon’s generosity and willingness to assist anyone in need reflected his genuine kindness and selflessness.

A loving husband, an awesome father, a devoted son and grandson, and a loyal friend, Brandon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves his wife, Elisabeth, of Onaway; children, Lauralie Blake and Grey Nolan; mother, Jessica Winstead of Onaway; grandmother, Anna Sue Clark, also of Onaway; as well as his brothers, Hunter (Courtney) Charles of Saginaw and Thomas “An

dy” Clark of Paducah, Kentucky; and his in-laws, Jamie and Stan Burch of Kentucky.

Brandon was preceded in death by two infant sons, Zell Zander and Destin Landon; and his grandfather, Carl Clark.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Brandon will be held in the coming weeks, allowing family and friends to gather and share memories together. Details regarding the date, time, and location will be announced soon.

For those who wish to express their sympathy, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to help with final expenses.

These gestures of support will be greatly appreciated as the family navigates this difficult time.