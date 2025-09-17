Carolyn Marie Ottinger, 68, of Rogers City passed away surrounded by family and friends September 14, 2025.

She was born in Saginaw December 24, 1956, to Lyle and Gladys Dundas.

When Carolyn and Chuck moved to Grand Lake, she took the position of activities director at Tendercare in Rogers City that she held for over 15 years until her husband was offered a job in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She

loved Elvis Presley, Halloween, Christmas and the holidays, playing bingo, going to the casino and spending time with loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Jason) Woloszyk of Rogers City; grandchildren, Gage, Jase, Wesley (Katelyn) and Andrew; and a sister, Joyce Berg of Saginaw.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck;” and a son, Matthew. Services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.