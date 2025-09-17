Craig Gerald Grambau, 43, a man whose wit, devotion, and generous spirit touched everyone he met, passed away peacefully at his home in Lowell September 12, 2025. Born in Okinawa, Japan, October 14, 1981, Craig was a global citizen from the start, but he found his true home in the love he shared with his family and friends.

A graduate of the Sault Ste. Marie High School Class of 2000, Craig was known for his humor, earning the senior year theater award-a nod to his fun-loving nature. He later pursued his passion for technology, graduating from Lake Superior State University in 2012 with a degree in networking and computer science and holding several other professional certifications. His diverse career journey included roles as an IT (information technology) technician for the City of Sault Ste. Marie, IT Coordinator at Sault Wesleyan Church and computer systems technician at the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District. He also worked in the IT department at American Foods Group in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and was currently a dedicated IT administrator and manager at Wolverine Coil and Spring in Grand Rapids

More than his career, Craig will be remembered for the joy he brought to others. He was a master of the snappy comeback, a lover of good-natured jokes, and a joyful host who loved to entertain. After a successful prank or witty line, he’d often declare, “Now that, was funny.” He loved planning get-togethers, making food on the grill and in the smoker and thrilling his family with elaborate firework displays. Craig was a devoted hockey fan and loved watching the game with friends and family.

Craig’s greatest pride and joy were his children, his legacy to the world. He shared his love for roller coasters and Cedar Point with Abigail, Isaac, Alexander and Edison, a passion they all shared and one that created a lifetime of memories. He also cherished the simple moments, like making Jiffy Pop and settling in to watch a “Godzilla” movie with them.

A man of profound devotion, Craig’s faith was a guiding light in his life. He was first baptized at the base chapel on Kadena Air Base (U.S. Air Force Base), Japan, and later chose to be re-baptized by immersion after moving to Grand Rapids, a testament to his deep and genuine relationship with God. This faith was the source of his kind and giving spirit, a spirit that was never more evident than when he insisted his parents, Don and Gwen Knapp, move in with him so he could help care for his father after a stroke in 2022.

Craig is survived by his beloved children, Abigail (14), Isaac (10), Alexander (8) and Edison (7), all of Lowell; his parents, Don and Gwen Knapp of Lowell; his brother, Eric (Becky) Clancy of Quincy; his stepbrother, Phil (Amanda) Knapp of L’Anse; and his stepsister, Christy (Dave) Wilson of L’Anse. He also leaves behind his aunts, Gail (Bill) Ruby of Henderson, Texas and Glory (Mike) Kelderhouse of Posen; his uncle, Gerald Grambau of Posen; and many cher

ished nieces and nephews. He will also be deeply missed by his dedicated friend group, “The Guys” (Fred, Tasker and Zack).

He was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Clancy; and his grandparents, Gerald and Beatrice Grambau.

Friends may visit at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Metz Saturday, September 20, from 11:30 a.m. through time of his funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.