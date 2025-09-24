Gene Edward Arlt of Byron, passed away peacefully at his daughter Alicia’s home surrounded by loved ones August 6, 2025.

He was born in Rogers City May 16, 1951.

Gene was proceeded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Alice (Bey) Arlt.

He is survived by his three children, John Arlt, Alicia (Tyler) Small and William (Ashlyn) Arlt; six grandchildren, Landen Small, Lily Small, Logan Small, Memphis Arlt, Eliza Arlt and Jethro Arlt; five sisters, Beverly Arlt, Linda Smith, Rita (Gerard Shepke) Arlt, Maria (John) Kay and Mary (Vic) Skok; two nieces, Shana Irish and Katelyn Dekeyser; and nephew, Kyle Dekeyser.

Gene served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from June of 1970 until January of 1972. He loved working with hands and spending most of his time tinkering around on stuff. He loved gardening, canning, especially his pickles and hunting. He was usually found doing something outdoors or just sitting outside enjoying the fresh air!<

span class="Apple-converted-space">

He enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his grandkids and teaching them how to ride a bike, giving tractor rides, playing catch with his grandsons, feeding the turkeys and birds or listening to one of Ms. Lily’s many stories. He loved being grandpa!

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, September 27, from 1 p.m. through time of his memorial service at 2 p.m. where Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.