Harlan “Butch” Matthew Wagner, 83, passed away August 31, 2025. He was born December 3, 1941, in Rogers City.

Butch is the cherished husband of the late Rose, who preceded him in death in 2014; loving father of Tracy (Andrew) Vallelunga, Julie (Bill) Sharrow, Terence Durecki and the late Mark (survived by Sherry) Durecki; the stepfather of Gregory (Vicki) Durecki; beloved grandpa to Nathan, Cade, Maggie, Donovan, Erin and Mark; dear brother of Wallace (Joan) Wagner; and brother-in-law of Anthony (Candace) Kowalski. Butch is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Butch is preceded in death by his siblings, Delmar (the late Kitty) Wagner, Gerald (the late Yvonne) Wagner, Grace (the late Jack) Venzlaff, Russell (the late Thelma) Wagner, and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth (the late Jerry) Zimmer. Butch’s services were held in Utica at the Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica.

Memorials suggested to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 or at www.thecapuchins.org, or to Grace Centers of Hope at https://gracecentersofhope.org/donate/.

