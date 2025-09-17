Homecoming week in Rogers City capped off with game and dance

A week of homecoming activities will culminate with the crowning of the king and queen of the Rogers City High School fall homecoming.

Monday was Red, White and Blue day at the high school with Tuesday being a tribute to actor Adam Sandler. Wednesday was DC vs. Marvel day with students dressing up like superheroes from the comic world. Thursday’s theme is anything but a backpack day with Friday wrapping up the week with the traditional Orange and Black day.

Representatives are ninth-graders Charleigh Comerford and Blake Kuznicki, sophomores Alexis Berg and Keygan Guy, juniors Alisa Alexander and Gabe Tams and seniors Heaven Schalk, Ali Szymanski, Riley Felax, Justin Romel, Austin Lesko and Cayden Rhode.

A parade starting from the former Grambau Education Center and marching along Third Street to Gilpin Memorial Field starts at 6 p.m. Friday. Students voted to select the queen with the results shared along with the selection of Mr. Football to be announced at halftime of Friday’s football game with Whittemore-Prescott. The dance will be at the Rogers City Elementary School running from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Crowning of the royalty will take place at 8 p.m.

The week is supervised by the student council with advisor Jack L. Fults III.