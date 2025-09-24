Kathleen Eleanor (Konieczny) Raymond

Kathleen Eleanor (Konieczny) Raymond, 86, passed away August 28, 2025. Born in Rogers City and raised in Metz, Kathleen was a long time resident of Warren and Rochester Hills. Upon retirement as a special needs teacher, from Utica Public Schools, she wintered in North Port Florida. Kathleen was a loving wife to Richard Raymond for 66 years; loving mother of Michael (Margy) Raymond, Mitchell (Sue) Raymond, Jeff (Beth) Raymond and Susan (Marc) Bautista; and fondly known as "Grandma" to seven grandchildren and "GiGi" to three great-grandchildren. She is survived by siblings Barbara, Jane Trainor, Diane (Dick) Reinke, Archie (Julie) and Patrick (Pam).

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eleanor (Kowalski) Konieczny; her husband, Richard; and a son, Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Friday, October 17, at 11 a.m., at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Lake Orion. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 16 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Special Olympics Michigan. Interment will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Rochester. Arrangements are in care of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. Online tributes can be made to www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.