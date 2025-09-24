Kyle Robert Kreger of Richmond, peacefully entered into the glorious presence of Jesus September 13, 2025 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was in his home with his loving wife and family by his side.

Born August 27, 1990 in Pontiac, Kyle graduated from Armada High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saginaw Valley State University. He devoted his career to serving others as a proud member of the Madison Heights Police Department, where his dedication, integrity and compassion touched many lives.

Kyle’s greatest joy and proudest role was being a husband and father. He adored his wife, Renee, and their three daughters, Hailey, Hannah and Brooke. Whether it was cheering them on, teaching them new things or simply being present, Kyle poured his heart into every moment with his family. He was their biggest supporter, protector, and role model, leaving behind a legacy of love that will live on in them forever.

Kyle was also blessed with lifelong friends who stood by him through every stage of life. To those who knew him best, he was more than a friend-he was family, always ready with a joke, a helping hand or simply his steady presence. His gift for connection and his genuine care for others left an impact that will be remembered for years to come.

He had a deep love for the outdoors and could often be found hunting, dirt biking and building, and restoring cars. No matter what he was doing, his adventurous spirit, quick wit, and big heart shone through. Friends and family will remember Kyle as someone who brought joy to those around him, who never hesitated to help others, and who lived life with courage, kindness, generosity and laughter.

Kyle is survived by his loving wife, Renee (Purol) Kreger; his b

eloved daughters, Hailey, Hannah and Brooke; his parents, Kym and Jerry Kreger; and his sister, Kelli (Kreger) LaFalce. He is also survived by his mother- and father-in-law, James and Marie Purol; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Josh LaFalce, Rebecca Goodchild, Jeff Purol, Jason Purol, Rachael Brewbaker, Jordan Purol and Nicole Roberts. He was a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, Ethan, Owen, Julia (Purol), Hayden, Sophia, Pierce (Goodchild), Levi, Ella, Luca, Abel (LaFalce) and Dakota (Roberts). He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation was held Friday, September 19, at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. A funeral service took place Saturday, September 20, also at Kaul Funeral Home. The Rev. Bryan Wise officiated.