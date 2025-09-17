New track project is complete with rubber surface, new lines

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Rogers City Area Schools’ rubberized track was completed last week with contractor Current Surfaces, Inc. of Hanover finishing the painting of the lines.

It will mean, this school year’s crop of Rogers City track and field athletes will be the first in school history to enjoy top-of-the-line running conditions.

“It feels like the track team and cross-country got something that we really needed,” said senior Cole Brege. “There will be less injuries. The problem with running on asphalt and concrete is there is so much shock from it and there is nothing to absorb it.”

“The track is great to see, we had been hoping for this for a while,” said fellow senior Taylor Hefele, who stepped on it for the first time Tuesday morning. “I’ve always enjoyed running on newer tracks and its really nice to finally have one here.”

The project has been in the works for six years with bids coming in during the first year of the pandemic at $450,000. Superintendent Nick Hein asked the board of education to wait, and ultimately, the district saved more than half.

“We have about $200,000 into this,” said Hein. More work needs to be done to the long jump and shotput areas, Hein said. “But, we are getting there,” said Hein. “It looks great, doesn’t it?”

According to Aaron Spens, maintenance/transportation supervisor, a majority of the work finally got underway during the Labor Day weekend, but encountered delays because of the rain.

“You have to put rubberization down and then seal it, and then wait a day, and put more rubber down,” said Spens. “It needed eight coats. The end result, it looks beautiful.”

Rogers City assistant track and field coach Caleb Karsten said, “It looks great.”

The program has raised money online to get new electric timers for meets, but the actual number of home meets is still undetermined.

“I know we are still working on getting some of the equipment that we need to have a meet, we don’t have it yet,” added Karsten.

The community is also welcome to walk or run on the new surface.